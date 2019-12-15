Sean "Diddy" Combs' 50th birthday party was the place to be on Saturday night.

The music mogul hosted a star-studded bash at his home in Los Angeles, which served as the spot for a smiley reunion between Kanye West and JAY-Z. The pair's wives, Kim Kardashian West and Beyonce, were also in attendance.

West and JAY-Z's friendship has been strained in recent years after clashes over TIDAL business dealings and West's upset over Jay and Bey not attending his wedding to Kardashian in 2014.

Jay opened up about their feud in a T, The New York Times Style magazine interview in 2017. "I [talked to] Kanye the other day, just to tell him, like, he's my brother. I love Kanye. I do," he said. "It's a complicated relationship with us. Kanye came into this business on my label. So I’ve always been like his big brother. And we’re both entertainers.'"

"It's always been like a little underlying competition with your big brother. And we both love and respect each other's art, too. So it's like, we both -- everyone wants to be the greatest in the world. You know what I'm saying? And then there's like a lot of other factors that play in it. But it's gonna, we gonna always be good," he added.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

Kardashian's sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, were also seen at the soiree presented by Ciroc Vodka -- as was Jenner's ex-boyfriend, Tyga. Cardi B and Offset, Kevin Hart, Kate Beckinsale, Paris Hilton, Janelle Monae, Ellen Pompeo, Post Malone, Pharrell Williams, Jaden Smith, Fergie, Big Sean, Usher, Naomi Campbell, Regina King, Kobe Bryant, Lil' Kim, 2 Chains, G-Eazy, Machine Gun Kelly, The Weeknnd, Snoop Dogg, Nelly and Mary J. Blige were just some of the other celebs at the party. French Montana also made an appearance after his hospitalization.

See the photos below.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

Diddy also had the support of his family on Saturday night, including his mother, Janice Combs, and kids Justin, Quincy, Christian and twins D'Lila and Jessie.

See more on Diddy in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and His Kids Share Touching Tributes to Kim Porter on 1-Year Anniversary of Her Death

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reveals He's Bringing Back 'Making the Band' on MTV

Taylor Swift Shares Pics from Her Star-Studded Holiday-Themed Birthday Party

Related Gallery