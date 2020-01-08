Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Aerosmith to Perform at the 2020 GRAMMYs
The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will be a night of firsts! Breakout stars Lizzo and Billie Eilish will be taking to the stage to perform for the first time, the Recording Academy announced on Wednesday.
In addition, legendary rock group Aerosmith, the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year, will also be performing a medley of some of their greatest hits.
The artists are joining Voice coaches and real-life couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who have been previously announced as two of this year's performers. Shelton announced he'd be taking the stage with his lady love on Tuesday, implying that the pair will sing their duet, "Nobody But You."
"Nobody but you, @gwenstefani, that I’d want to share this year’s @recordingacademy #GRAMMYs stage with! Tune-in Jan. 26th to watch our performance!" Shelton wrote on Instagram.
Lizzo is this year's most nominated artist with eight total nominations, and Eilish is close behind her with six nominations. Both ladies are up for Album of the Year and Best New Artist.
The 2020 GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET from the Staples Center in Los Angeles and hosted once again by Alicia Keys.
