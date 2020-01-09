Demi Lovato made quite an impression on Thursday's Will & Grace.

The 27-year-old singer-actress returned to the small screen on Thursday's new episode of the NBC sitcom, guest-starring as Jenny, Will Truman's (Eric McCormack) potential surrogate. "Her lady apparatus gets stellar reviews," is what Will tells the gang as he shares that he's on his way to meet her.

Viewers first meet Jenny in her apartment, dressed in a floral robe and threatening whoever is at the door with a knife and a dog -- who "also has a knife." Will then informs her that he's there to meet her and she apologizes, joking that it's "how they say hello" and goodbye in the neighborhood.

While Jenny's surrogacy track record is top-notch, Will soon discovers that her life choices are questionable. First, clean-freak Will finds her apartment "filthy" and then discovers she's a "cam girl" who gets money from guys to flirt and show some skin.

Quick with her comebacks and jokes, there's no denying that Jenny makes Will uneasy and might not be the ideal surrogate he imagined.

"I'm not saying this in a judgmental way -- despite the tone I hear in my voice and the face I'm trying not to make -- but are you going to be doing this while your carrying my child?" he asks.

"Look, I don't smoke, I don't drink, I don't do drugs. Nothing harmful goes into my body and perfect babies come out," Jenny replies. "I'm like a machine."

Will isn't convinced but does feel as if he could change Jenny's life for the better. However, after heading back home, she texts him that their agreement isn't going to work out, leaving Will crushed with the thought he might not become a father.

Shocked by the fact that Jenny passed on him, Karen (Megan Mullally) bluntly tells Will that he's a snob for criticizing her.

"What do you want me to say?! She's getting paid to show strange men her body," he exclaims, whereas Karen quips back, "And you want her to stick to getting paid to let strange men put babies in her body?"

Stunned, he replies: "Since when...do you make so much sense?"

Enlightening by Karen's words, Will heads back to Jenny's apartment to apologize and tell her he wants her to carry his child.

"I judged how you use your body, while I was asking if I could use it too," Will explains, adding that he didn’t realize that she would have to choose him as well. That's when Jenny decides to give Will a chance, accepts his apology and says she will be his surrogate.

When Will excitingly asks what that makes them, she says, "It makes us two people, about to do something really incredible together."

Elsewhere, Karen has a romantic encounter with Jenny's disabled veteran brother (guest star Christopher Thornton), while Grace (Debra Messing) pretends to be a formerly famous Annie at AnnieCon and Jack (Sean Hayes) tags along in hopes of completing his celebrity hair EGOT.

The episode ends with a sweet tribute to Shelley Morrison, the actress who played Karen's sassy housekeeper, Rosario. Morrison died on Dec. 1 from heart failure after a brief illness. She was 83.

Following her death, the stars of the show paid tribute to their close friend and former co-star. See more on Morrison in the video below.

Will & Grace airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

