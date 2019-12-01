Following the news of Shelley Morrison's death on Sunday, the actress' Will & Grace co-stars took to social media to pay tribute to the celebrated actress.

Morrison appeared on the hit sitcom playing Rosario Salazar, a maid from El Salvador who was the longtime employee and friend of Karen Walker, played by Megan Mullally.

The character was originally written for only one episode, but after her initial appearance, Morrison's chemistry with Mullally was an instant hit with fans, and she went on to appear in 68 episodes throughout the show's original run.

Mullally took to Twitter on Sunday to share her condolences and memories of her co-star, which she posted alongside a smiling snapshot of Morrison.

"Just got a bulletin on my phone that shelley morrison has passed. my heart is heavy. putting shelley, her beloved husband walter & their children in the light. thank you for your friendship & partnership, shell. you accomplished wonderful things in this world. you will be missed," Mullally wrote.

just got a bulletin on my phone that shelley morrison has passed. my heart is heavy. putting shelley, her beloved husband walter & their children in the light. thank you for your friendship & partnership, shell. you accomplished wonderful things in this world. you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/WeLGrWlRye — Megan Mullally (@MeganMullally) December 2, 2019

Sean Hayes, who played Jack McFarland on the show, shared a tribute as well, posting a photo of Morrison in character as Rosario.

"Such sad news. Our beloved Shelley Morrison passed away today," Hayes wrote. "She was absolutely hilarious and had the biggest heart. She was a part of our Will and Grace family and will be greatly missed. My heart goes out to her entire family."

Debra Messing also memorialized her former co-star, sharing a clip from an episode of Will & Grace that showcased Morrison's incredible comedic timing as Rosario.

"Oh, Shelley... what a loss. Our dear Rosario has passed on," Messing captioned the video. "Shelley had a career that spanned decades, but she will always be our dear Rosie. All my love to Walter and the entire family. #shelleymorrison 😢"

Eric McCormack took to Twitter to pay tribute to Morrison's memory, writing, "Shelley was a beautiful soul & a wonderful actor. Her work as Rosario, season after season, was as nuanced and real as it was hysterical."

"She will be missed by everyone at #WillandGrace, she’s a huge part of it," he added. "Sending so much love to Walter and Shelley’s whole family. #Rosario"

Shelley was a beautiful soul & a wonderful actor. Her work as Rosario, season after season, was as nuanced and real as it was hysterical. She will be missed by everyone at #WillandGrace, she’s a huge part of it. Sending so much love to Walter and Shelley’s whole family. #Rosariohttps://t.co/C1vkDTU6Qk — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) December 2, 2019

Here's what some of Morrison's other colleagues, friends and co-stars shared to celebrate her legacy.

So sad to hear of this news. 😢 Shelley Morrison was a beloved member of the “Will & Grace” family. She will be sorely missed. https://t.co/1uyyShD6we — Scott Icenogle (@ScottIcenogle) December 2, 2019

#RIP Shelley Morrison. Thoughts and prayers to her family & friends. Such a long career. A true “working actor.” She will be missed. — Adina Porter (@AdinaPorter) December 2, 2019

Thank you for the laughs. https://t.co/TL4wa8TxUE — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 2, 2019

Saddened to hear of the passing of Shelley Morrison. A brilliant performer with a lifelong career. A caring activist. She was one of the greats. 💔💔 https://t.co/o5bTaVkO5R — Elizabeth Perkins (@Elizbethperkins) December 2, 2019

Morrison's rep, Lori DeWaal, confirmed to ET that the actress died on Sunday, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, from heart failure after a brief illness. She was 83.

During her long career, which spanned over 50 years, Morrison appeared in dozens of TV shows and films, and lent her voice to various animated projects including the children's series Handy Manny.

Morrison is survived by her husband of over 40 years, Walter Dominguez.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Shelley Morrison, Beloved 'Will & Grace' Actress, Dead at 83

Demi Lovato Posts Baby Bump Pic on the Set of 'Will & Grace': 'Real or Fake?'

Billie Lourd Joins 'Will & Grace' As Her Late Grandmother Debbie Reynolds' Granddaughter