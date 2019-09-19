Billie Lourd is paying tribute to her late grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, in the sweetest way possible.

The 27-year-old actress has joined the cast of Will & Grace as her late grandmother's character, Bobbi Adler's, granddaughter. Lourd confirmed the exciting news on her Instagram on Thursday, alongside photos of Reynolds' time on the sitcom.

"I have watched and loved Will & Grace since I was (probably too) young. So getting to watch my grandma play Grace’s mom was one o’ the coolest things to happen to my young willandgraceobsessed self," the late Carrie Fisher's daughter began. "Next week I get to play my real life grandma’s on screen granddaughter on one of my favorite shows and there are not enough happy adjectives in the world to convey the excitement I feel. Thank you to @maxmutchnick @therealdebramessing @eric_mccormack @meganomullally @seanhayes for bringing me into the Adler fam. ❤️."

Will & Grace co-creator and executive producer Max Mutchnick also shared the happy news on Instagram.

"It's Hollywood royalty on the Will & Grace stage this week. Billie Lourd plays the granddaughter of real life grandmother Debbie Reynolds. I loved Debbie, I loved Carrie and I love this apple who did not fall far from her trees," he captioned a photo of the two.

According to Deadline, who was first to report the news, Lourd will guest star as Fiona Adler, Grace Adler's (Debra Messing) niece in the final season season of the revival. The episode will feature Fiona reconnecting with her "cool aunt" Grace.

Reynolds portrayed Bobbie Adler in 12 episodes, spanning from 1999 to 2006. The late actress died from a stroke on Dec. 28. Her death came a day after her daughter and Lourd's mother, Fisher's, death.

See how Lourd has continued to honor her late mother and grandmother in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Carrie Fisher's Daughter Billie Lourd Asked J.J. Abrams to Keep Their Scenes in 'The Rise of Skywalker'

Demi Lovato to Guest Star in Three Episodes of 'Will & Grace’'s Final Season

'Will & Grace' Revival to End After Its Third Season

Related Gallery