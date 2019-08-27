Will & Demi!

Demi Lovato is returning to her acting roots with a three-episode guest role on the final season of Will & Grace. The news was originally announced on Tuesday morning’s Today show, with Carson Daly revealing she will be playing Jenny, “a tough-guarded woman who comes into Will’s life in an unexpected way.”

The 27-year-old former Disney star confirmed the news shortly after by posting a photo on set.

“Will & Grace & Demi,” she captioned the shot of herself sitting on the couch and reading what appears to be a script.

Lovato isn't the first pop star to have a guest role on the NBC comedy. Over the years, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna and Cher have also made cameos.

Prior to the announcement, Lovato teased the news to her fans on Monday night during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

“OK, I can’t tell you guys what I’m doing today (you’ll find out super soon tho) but it’s making me SO HAPPY, I’m having SO MUCH FUN and I can’t stop laughing,” she wrote on Instagram stories. “Now go come up with your crazy ass theories as to what it might be!!!”

After several fans speculated, Lovato replied, “I skipped the VMA’s for a REASON. Well that and I just hate award shows.”

While she wasn't at the awards show, she did give Normani a special shout out for her VMAs performance, writing, “Holy s**t @normani. Literally couldn’t be more proud.”

Lovato recently announced that she will appear in Will Ferrell’s new Netflix comedy, Eurovision. For more from the performer, watch the clip below:

