It's time to once again say goodbye to Will & Grace.

NBC announced on Thursday that the revival will be ending after its third season, set to premiere next year.

The overall series -- starring Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally -- concludes following an 11-season run over the course of four decades. The final episode will consist of 18 episodes and is currently in production.

Following the announcement, Messing, who stars as Grace, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message.

"ANNOUNCEMENT~ to the best fans IN THE WORLD, W&G fans, we wanted to tell you that this will be the last season of the Reboot. The creative team (pictured) got together and we decided it was the right time," she wrote alongside a slideshow. "We were so lucky to have the opportunity to reunite and do the show AGAIN. It was only supposed to be 10 episodes, but because of you, the fans, it has turned into 3 YEARS. What a miracle."

"We are all committed to making this season the best ever, and to wrap up the story of Will, Grace, Jack and Karen in a way that feels meaningful and right. THANK YOU @nbc and @bobgreenblattpics for bringing us all back together. We have been spoiled, once again, by brilliant writers and producers, and the best crew in town. I love you all. ❤️," she concluded.

Hayes, who plays Jack, also posted a message to his fans.

"To everyone who watched the first run and to everyone that encouraged this reboot, we did it all for you," he penned. "What a blast it’s been reliving these characters for these three seasons. Thank you so much for allowing us the opportunity to entertain you. I am forever grateful. ❤️ We’ll see you in 10 years for the third installment! 😃 Love to you all. Sean."

Mullally, who plays Karen, also uploaded a video on Instagram, captioning it: "Our little sketch is coming to an end... again! a huge thanks to all the FANS and to everyone at Will & Grace for making these revival seasons a reality. we’re shooting Season 3 right now, and all 18 episodes will begin airing on NBC #january #2020. see you all there and thank you again for supporting #willandgrace 😘😘😘😘 @nbcwillandgrace."

