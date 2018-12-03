This is Great News!

Andrea Martin is joining Will & Grace in a hilarious new guest-starring role, ET can exclusively announce.

The acclaimed actress and comedian will be appearing in an upcoming episode as Zusanna, the sister of Jack's former acting teacher, Zandra (played on the original series by the late Eileen Brennan), who tries to convince Jack to return to the stage full-time.

Martin is best known for her roles in films like My Big Fat Greek Wedding and Wag the Dog and won two Emmys as part of the acclaimed Canadian sketch series SCTV. She is also an accomplished voice actress, as well as a six-time Tony nominee and two-time winner for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. She most recently starred as Carol Wendelson on the NBC sitcom Great News, guested as Francesa Lovatelli on The Good Fight, and played Prudy Pingleton on NBC's Hairspray Live!.

The 71-year-old actress joins quite the list of guest stars in the second season of the beloved NBC sitcom's revival run. Alongside fellow Must-See TV vet David Schwimmer -- who is guesting this season as Grace's surly new love interest, Noah -- other notable names include Chelsea Handler, Matt Bomer, Minnie Driver, Adam Rippon, Blythe Danner, Mary McCormack and more.

See more on the show -- which has already been picked up for an 18-episode third season -- in the video below!

