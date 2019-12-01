Shelley Morrison, Beloved 'Will & Grace' Actress, Dead at 83

Veteran stage and screen star Shelley Morrison, celebrated for her roles on the sitcoms Will & Grace and The Flying Nun, has died.

Morrison's rep, Lori DeWaal, confirmed to ET that the actress died on Sunday, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, from heart failure after a brief illness. She was 83.

Morrison was best known for playing Rosario Salazar, a maid from El Salvador, on the original run of Will & Grace. She was a regular recurring character on the show from 1999 to 2006.

One of her first major roles came in 1967 when she was cast as the Puerto Rican nun, Sister Sixto, on the Sally Fields sitcom The Flying Nun, and stayed a part of the cast until the show's cancellation in 1970.

During her long career, which spanned over 50 years, Morrison appeared in dozens of TV shows and films, and lent her voice to various animated projects including the children's series Handy Manny.

Morrison is survived by her husband of over 40 years, Walter Dominguez.

