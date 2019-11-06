Rest in peace, William Wintersole.

The veteran TV actor died at his home in Los Angeles on Tuesday, ET confirms. He was 88. Wintersole died of complications from cancer but died peacefully, according to his daughter.

Wintersole was best known for his role as Mitchell Sherman on Young and the Restless, which he had starred on for over 20 years. The actor also played Ted Ballantine on General Hospital in the 1980s, and appeared on I Dream of Jeannie, Kojak, Little House on the Prairie, Quincy, Bonanza, Star Trek and The Fugitive.

The Ohio native was born on July 30, 1931 and began his acting career in the 1960s. He is survived by his life partner, Marlene Silverstein, and daughters, Tiffany Harmon and Katherine Ramsey. He had three granddaughters, Kristy, Amy and Jill, as well as one great granddaughter, Abby.

