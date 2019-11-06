Christopher Dennis, Hollywood Superman Impersonator, Dead at 52

Christopher Dennis, a man known for portraying Superman on Hollywood Boulevard for over 25 years, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 52 years old.

The Los Angeles Police Department tells ET that a body was found on Saturday in the San Fernando Valley. The body was in a bin for clothing donations and no foul play is suspected. According to TMZ, the body discovered is Dennis.

The outlet also shares that investigators believe Dennis was homeless and attempting to gather clothes. According to a Kickstarter campaign previously created for him, Dennis was the victim of assault, rendering him homeless. The campaign helped him get back on his feet.

Dennis himself explained in a 2017 YouTube video that donations from fans and strangers helped him get a new Superman suit and start over. However, he was still fighting to find a permanent home.

"The reason I started doing Superman is mostly because I love what the character stands for," Dennis explained to CBSLA in 2017, via the Hollywood Superman YouTube page. "He likes to help people. I love helping people. It's a good feeling in my heart."

The Super Museum in Metropolis, Illinois, shared a post remembering Dennis on Tuesday: "We want to take a moment to extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Christopher Dennis better known as 'Hollywood Superman'. We've just received word of his passing."

"Chris has had many struggles and ups and downs over the years," the statement adds. "We hope that he is at peace now. And we pray for comfort to those who loved and cared about him."

Dennis appeared in the documentary Confession of a Superhero and made multiple appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

