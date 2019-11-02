Brian Tarantina -- a veteran actor known most recently for portraying Jackie in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and for roles in movies like Summer of Sam, Jacob's Ladder, Jerky Boys and Uncle Buck -- has died. He was 60.

A representative for the NYPD tells ET that Tarantina was found dead early Saturday morning in his Manhattan apartment from what appeared to be a fatal drug overdose.

When officers and paramedics arrived, they found a white powdery substance near his body, and he was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the NYPD rep. An official cause of death has yet to be determined.

According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, the actor's niece went to check in on Tarantina at his Hell's Kitchen neighborhood residence around 12:30 AM, and discovered Tarantina was unresponsive on the couch.

Born March 27, 1959 in New York City, Tarantina has played a number of supporting characters in films throughout the '80s, '90s and 2000s. He's also appeared in several TV shows, like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Sopranos, ER, NYPD Blue and Miami Vice.

