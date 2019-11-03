Walter Mercado, Legendary Puerto Rican Astrologer, Dead at 87

Rest in peace, Walter Mercado.

The legendary astrologer and actor has died, Telemundo Puerto Rico reports. He was 87. A family spokesperson, Omar Matos, reportedly confirmed that Mercado died on Saturday at the Auxilio Mutuo Hospital in San Juan. Mercado's cause of death was reportedly renal failure.

Mercado, born on March 9, 1932, was a Pisces, and known as an actor, dancer, writer and TV personality throughout his career. He starred on Puerto Rican telenovelas Un adiós en el recuerdo (A Farewell to the Memory) and Larga distancia (Long Distance), and in 1970, he started his regular astrology segment on Puerto Rico's variety show, El Show de las 12. His star continued to grow, and for decades, his astrology prediction shows aired in Puerto Rico, Latin America and the United States.

Mercado -- who was also known by his stage name, Shanti Ananda -- suffered cardiac problems in early 2012, afterwhich he reportedly said he had "gone and seen death and came back to life again."

Following his death on Saturday, fans took to social media to mourn Mercado.

losing walter mercado feels like losing a great grandma — tatiana tenreyro (@tatianatenreyro) November 3, 2019

RIP to Walter Mercado, the man who told us everyday to look to the stars and to live, sobre todo, with mucho, mucho amor. Truly an icon who will be missed. pic.twitter.com/B0ZMQxub9w — alex zaragoza (@byalexzaragoza) November 3, 2019

Omg ... what an emotional morning.

I just found out Walter Mercado passed away last night 😭😭😭😭 — Kathleen Lights (@KathleenLights1) November 3, 2019

rest in peace to walter mercado, the famous puerto rican astrologer. he was apart of most Hispanics households for the daily horoscopes every night, and he will be missed. 🔮🙏🏼🌙 pic.twitter.com/XYJUMomnBy — kayli (@virtuallykayli) November 3, 2019

Going to reflect on the great Walter Mercado. What Chicano household denied them access? Walter offered us so much wisdom and warmth. Paz y mucho mucho amor, Walter. ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/OdCBE3nj1P — Rigoberto González 📚 (@MariposaBoy) November 3, 2019

