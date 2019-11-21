Is baby Demi on the way? Not so much. Demi Lovato took to Instagram on Wednesday to give her Lovatics a minor heart attack. That is, before they all read the caption of her Instagram post.

The 27-year-old performer shared a mirror selfie and video from the set of Will & Grace, where she is currently filming a recurring role, featuring herself in a black polka dot dress while cradling a baby bump.

"Real or fake? 🤰🏻😝 #WillandGrace #MeetJenny," she captioned the post.

Her co-star, Sean Hayes, comment on the pic, "You look so dang cute in polka dots!"

Her manager Scooter Braun teased, "Mazel tov."

When YouTuber Nikita Dragun commented, "me after chipotle," Lovato replied, writing, "@nikita_dragun looks like we need another taco tuesday...."

On her Instagram Story, Lovato shared a tweet from one fan who wrote, "Demi is pregnant with D7," adding "This is true," of her highly anticipated seventh studio album.

Lovato has been filming her role as Jenny for several weeks recently, sharing behind-the-scenes photos and videos with the Will & Grace cast on her Instagram. Back in August, a bit of insight was shed on her character, who was described as "a tough, guarded woman who comes into Will's life in an unexpected way."

On the final season of the NBC comedy reboot, Will (Eric McCormack) is currently looking for a surrogate, and it seems that Jenny might just be that person.

