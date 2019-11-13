Demi Lovato Announces New Music on the Way for Her 'Loyal' Fans

Demi Lovato is getting ready to reward her devoted fans with some new music!

The 27-year-old singer and actress took to her Instagram story on Wednesday -- just a day after making her new relationship with male model Austin Wilson Instagram official -- to reveal that she's in the studio laying down a new track.

"Recording a song for my loyal #Lovatics," the songstress wrote over a colorful snapshot of a microphone inside a pink and purple soundproof recording booth. "The ones who support me and whatever makes me happy…"

"If you hating - that ain't you," Lovato added alongside a waving hand emoji. "BYE."

Demi Lovato/Instagram

She also shared a shot of GRAMMY-nominated producer Oak Felder dancing to an unheard song in a silent clip.

"Wouldn't y'all like to hear…" Lovato teasingly captioned the brief video.

Demi Lovato/Instagram

Felder has worked with Lovato on several previous songs, including, "Sorry Not Sorry," "Sexy Dirty Love," "Daddy Issues," Only Forever," and Games" off her 2017 album, Tell Me You Love Me. This will be Lovato's first new music released since completing treatment for substance abuse issues in November 2018.

Apart from her new music, Lovato is also seemingly excited about the new love in her life. She and Wilson shared synchronized posts confirming their romance on Tuesday.

Check out the video below to see more.

