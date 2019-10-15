Demi Lovato Gets a Tribute Tattoo for Her Late Friend

Demi Lovato has unveiled a new tattoo, in honor of her late friend, Thomas.

The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of the fresh ink -- the letter T.

“A T for Tommy,” she explained in the caption. “RIP you special angel. Love you forever @sirtruss 🖤💔 thank you for the ink @rafael_valdez.. it’s beautiful and I’m so grateful for this 🙏🏼🙌🏼.”

Lovato revealed on Thursday that she was grieving the loss of Thomas, referring to her late friend as “my boo” and sharing that addiction had played a part in his death.

"Addiction is NO joke.. heaven gained this beautiful angel last night because of that terrible disease,” she wrote. “I'm crushed and will always miss you @sirtruss. If you or someone you know is struggling please know it's okay to ask for help."

The “Skyscraper” singer has been open about her own struggles with addiction, having entered rehab several times and suffering a near-fatal overdose in July 2018.

A source told ET in July that Lovato was "grateful for her sobriety and taking it very seriously," one year on from the scare.

