Mike Johnson is expanding his dating pool.

Just weeks after gushing about his dates with Demi Lovato, the Bachelor in Paradise star has moved onto other pastures -- and asked Keke Palmer out on a date!

After being asked about his relationship with the "Skyscraper" singer on Monday's episode of Strahan, Sara & Keke, Johnson quickly changed the subject. "I made a mistake. I don't like dating in public," he said. "But if I were to ask you if we could go on a date in the public..."

Palmer, clearly caught off guard, covered her face and frantically tried to move on to the next question, while her co-hosts, Michael Strahan and Sara Haines, hilariously offered little support.

Strahan eventually chimed in on the situation, warning Johnson he better treat both Palmer and Lovato right. "Mike, let me tell you something," Strahan said. "Demi's my girl, I love this one here too now. You mess up and I'm coming for you. You don't want that."

Haines, meanwhile, offered a simple approval, coaxing Strahan to do so as well. "You all look real good together sitting there," he shared. "I ain't gonna lie to you."

As for Palmer, she was still shocked by the situation. "I'm at work," she cracked before moving to commercial break.

While it's unclear what's happened between Johnson and Lovato, their mutual friend, Hannah Brown, seemed supportive of the relationship while speaking with ET earlier this month. Watch below.

