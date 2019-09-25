Tyler Cameron said no to being the Bachelor this season, but his buddy, Mike Johnson, had his hopes up for the gig.

During his interview with ET's Lauren Zima on Tuesday, Cameron opened up about how Johnson is "bouncing back" after it was revealed last week that Peter Weber would star on the show's 24th season. Though Cameron passed on the opportunity because his "heart wasn't in it" (he's also dating Gigi Hadid), Johnson was single and would have been the first black Bachelor.

"He seems to be happy and living life to the fullest. I know a part of him wanted to be the Bachelor, but it seems like he's bouncing back all right," Cameron said. "He'll do just fine. Mike's great."

Johnson's love life seems to be doing all right as well; he recently confirmed to ET that he went on a date with Demi Lovato. "The woman is quite astounding and amazing," he gushed to ET last week.

"That's big time, Mike! Mike's a smooth operator," Cameron joked. "He's got that smile, those little caterpillar eyebrows. He's cute, you know."

Johnson teased on Instagram that he and Lovato could end up on a double date with Cameron and Hadid. "We'll see," Cameron said of the possible meet-up. "Mike's a busy guy. I'm a busy guy. But I'm happy for him."

While speaking with ET last week, Johnson offered his congratulations to Weber on getting the gig, and shared his thoughts on why he wasn't chosen to be the franchise's next lead.

"Why do I think it wasn't me? I have no idea. I can only speak on my personality and the wonderful man that I am. I do know that Peter and I are two completely different people -- both good people, kindhearted people. But I do feel that I'm a bit more outspoken than Peter," he said. "I'm a bit louder than Peter is. I have tattoos, and the obvious, I'm black, so we are very diverse and different in that regard as well. And we like different women. I want to make sure the focus is centered around love because that's what this show is about. So, Peter and I also are attracted to two different types of women as well."

Johnson said that he thought a black Bachelor should have been cast by now, but noted that Bachelors of other races should also be embraced.

"I think of diversity more than just black and white. And yes, Peter has a Cuban mom, but let's just be honest -- he's white, right? And that's just being completely transparent," he said. "I think that there should be an Asian lead, an Indian lead... diversity is not just black and white. It's not just salt and pepper."

