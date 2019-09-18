Mike Johnson is still playing coy about the nature of his relationship with Demi Lovato.

While the 31-year-old reality star might not have found his true love on Bachelor in Paradise this season, it seems that he might have made a connection with the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer and admitted Bachelor Nation fan.

Earlier this week, a source told ET that Johnson recently took Lovato on a date in Los Angeles, which Johnson confirmed while speaking with ET on Wednesday.

"Demi Lovato and I went on a date. The woman is quite astounding and amazing," Johnson offered, choosing his words with care. "And that's all I'll say on that."

It seems Johnson still has a lot of respect and appreciation for the singer.

According to ET's source, a second date could happen soon, however, Johnson didn't speculate on that possibility.

"Everything went well on the date," the source told ET on Sunday. "They had been messaging and then got in touch in real life through Hannah Brown."

The "Skyscraper" singer made her affection for Johnson known during Brown's season of The Bachelorette, writing on her Instagram Story at one point, "Mike I accept your rose."

After his elimination from Brown's season, Johnson tweeted, wondering where his "future wife" was. "I'M RIGHT HERE MIKE I’M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO," Lovato wrote.

Johnson isn't the only Bachelorette alum to make headlines for their love life following their time on the show. Tyler Cameron -- who also competed for love on the same season of Bachelorette as Johnson, which is where they became friends -- has since sparked a relationship with model Gigi Hadid.

Last month, Johnson opened up to ET about his buddy's new, headline-grabbing romance.

"Tyler is happy. Tyler is good," Johnson said. "[Gigi is] beautiful, she is. But what I talk to him about is, 'Bro, what are you doing? Like, how are you getting your abs?'"

Johnson, who was a fan-favorite choice to be named the new Bachelor this season, might actually have a chance to pursue his potential connection to Lovato since he was passed over by producers in favor of Peter Weber during Tuesday's surprising Bachelor in Paradise finale.

