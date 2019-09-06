Fans still hoping for a potential romance between Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson weren't disappointed on Thursday, when the Bachelorette fan favorite made sure to let the singer know he appreciated her empowering bikini photo.

Lovato posted an unedited bikini photo on Instagram and shared a heartfelt message about learning to love her body.

"This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it's CELLULIT!!!!" she wrote. "I'm just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it's the truth) so that others think I'm THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it's just not me. This is what I got."

Johnson then left a comment on the picture, writing, “Look at me like that again 😏 love yaself🙌🏽."

Fans have been wanting 27-year-old Lovato and Johnson -- a 31-year-old portfolio manager -- to get together after the singer gushed about him on her Instagram Stories in July, on the night Bachelorette star Hannah Brown sent him home from the competition.

"Mike I accept your rose," Lovato wrote.

She continued the flirtation when she commented on his Twitter post the same day, in which he talked about finding his future wife.

"Jus saying, my future wife though," the Texas native tweeted, adding a rose emoji. "Girl you ready for smiles, adventure, comfort, growth, honesty, laughter, me falling using my inhaler and kissing your stretch marks and imperfections. Where u hiding."

Lovato hilariously commented, "I’M RIGHT HERE MIKE I’M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO."

ET spoke with Brown in July, and she said she had no issues with a potential romance between Lovato -- who's a big fan of the show and made a surprise appearance during her season finale -- and Johnson.

"I definitely have the hookup for Demi, if she wants to be with Mike," Hannah told ET. "I would give her my blessing."

ET spoke with Johnson a month later, and he gave us an update on the situation between him and Lovato. Watch the video below for more!

