Demi Lovato is getting raw and real.

The 27-year-old "Sorry Not Sorry" singer got candid in her Instagram post on Thursday, sharing an old unedited bikini photo and explaining that she is done being ashamed of her body.

"This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!!" she began. "I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got."

"I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day," she continued.

Lovato -- who has previously been open about her struggles with an eating disorder and body image -- added she's thrilled to be acting again and not stressing about putting herself through a strenuous workout or depriving herself of certain foods.

"Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me," she wrote. "And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻‍♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗."

She also posted on her Instagram Story, writing, "Literally shaking still…that was so hard for me to post. But wow… so blown away by the love and support."

The edited photos Lovato referenced in her post were from back in May from her trip to Bora Bora when she wore the cheetah-print PilyQ suit. In the comments, a slew of fans have praised her for being so honest, and telling her they love her the way she is.

Meanwhile aside from new music on the way, Lovato recently shared that she would be making a cameo on Will & Grace, as well a part in Will Ferrell's upcoming movie Eurovision.

For more on Lovato and how she's previously shared her thoughts on body issues, watch below.

