Demi Lovato is not letting people pick her apart.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer took a stand after a tabloid magazine recently wrote an article about her "fuller figure. Taking to her Instagram Story on Thursday, Lovato, 26, explained how harmful those types of stories are for people dealing with body image issues.

"I am more than my weight," she wrote over a screenshot of the article. In a second post, she shared that unlike in the past, she was "not triggered, I'm not upset that someone wrote a headline about my 'fuller figure.'" Instead, she was upset on behalf of fans and followers who might be suffering from body image issues.

"I'm angry that people think it's okay to write headlines about people's body shapes," she continued. "Especially a woman who has been so open about being in recovery from an eating disorder. I'm not upset for myself but for anyone easily influenced by the diet culture. Too many people today base their ideal body weight off of what OTHERS tell us we should look like or weigh. Articles like these only contribute to that toxic way of thinking."

Instagram Story

Lovato didn't stop there. She also took a moment to share a message to those easily influenced by online articles. "If you're reading this: Don't listen to negative diet culture talk. You are more than a number on a scale. And I am more than a headline about my body shape," she expressed.

She concluded by stating that change is only made by "raising you voice, speaking your truth and spreading love and compassion, not hate."

Instagram Story

This isn't the first time that Lovato – who has been vocal about her past struggles with eating disorders -- has called out tabloids or advertisements that appear to be body shaming women. These days, the "Cool for the Summer" singer is focusing on her health and well-being, after leaving rehab and being hospitalized last year for an apparent drug overdose.

While her road to recovery has "not been easy," a source told ET earlier this month, Lovato is committed to her career and getting better.

Hear more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Demi Lovato Gets Candid About Her Relapse on What Would Have Been 7-Year Sobriety Anniversary

Demi Lovato Sends Herself a Bouquet of Roses and Inspirational Message Following Henry Levy Split

Demi Lovato Is 'Still Sober and Committed to Her Sobriety'

Related Gallery