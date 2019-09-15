Mike Johnson didn't find love onBachelor in Paradise -- but it seems he's found a connection elsewhere.

A source close to the situation tells ET that Johnson recently took Demi Lovato on a date in Los Angeles, and a second date could happen soon.

"Everything went well on the date," the source says. "They had been messaging and then got in touch in real life through Hannah Brown."



According to ET's source, Johnson likes what a confident, accomplished woman Lovato is, and he's very attracted to her. The "Skyscraper" singer made her affection for Johnson known during Brown's season of The Bachelorette, writing on her Instagram Story at one point, "Mike I accept your rose."

After his elimination from Brown's season, Johnson tweeted wondering where his "future wife" was. "I'M RIGHT HERE MIKE I’M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO," Lovato wrote.

The 27-year-old singer made an appearance during Brown's Bachelorette finale in July, afterwhich the former pageant queen said she was on board with Lovato and Johnson's possible romance.

"I definitely have the hookup for Demi, if she wants to be with Mike," Brown told ET. "I would give her my blessing."

Last month, Johnson said that "nothing" had happened between him and Lovato, outside of their flirting on social media -- but it appears things have changed.

Of course, Johnson isn't the only Bachelorette alum to move on with another high-profile romance. The Texas-based portfolio manager opened up to ET last month about his buddy, Tyler Cameron's, relationship with Gigi Hadid.

"Tyler is happy," Johnson said. "Tyler is good."

"[Gigi is] beautiful, she is. But what I talk to him about is, 'Bro, what are you doing? Like, how are you getting your abs?'" he joked. "Literally, that's what I talk to Tyler about."

Fans lost their minds earlier this month, when Johnson seemed to hint at a double date with him, Lovato, Cameron and Hadid.

"So if we do this dbl date, your shirt stays on," he commented on an Instagram post of Cameron's from Sept. 5.

