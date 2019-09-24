Tyler Cameron did some reflecting after his back-to-back dates with Hannah Brown and Gigi Hadid.

The Bachelorette star spent the night at Brown's place in Los Angeles, days after her season finale in July, but by the end of the week, he was spotted with Hadid in New York City. ET's Lauren Zima sat down with Cameron for his first on-camera interview on Tuesday, where he opened up about how he handled the situation and the "mistakes" that he's made.

"I told her that I was still going to date people," he said of his conversation with Brown. "[When The Bachelorette was airing], I really didn't go out and date nobody. I didn't put myself out there at all, out of respect for her, and out of respect for the show. And so I was like, 'I still want to go and put myself out there and see what's right and what's not right.' And that's all I really was trying to do."

After her failed engagement to Jed Wyatt on The Bachelorette, Brown put herself out there, revealing she still had feelings for Cameron. She confirmed to ET after their night together that both she and Cameron were "single," but was later hurt by how quickly he moved on. The contractor turned model said he did consider getting back together with Brown.

"There's definitely emotion still there. She's an incredible person, an incredible girl," he shared. "When she said, 'Get a drink,' I was already figuring we were going to get a drink, one way or the other... it was good to have [that conversation]."

"It's not always easy [to do the right thing]," Cameron said. "I make mistakes and there's definitely things that I could handle better but I never meant to do anyone wrong. I was just trying to figure out what was best for me and where my heart was at."

"It's hard to say now [what I would have done differently]," he admitted. "I don't know, everything is fine."

Cameron has, however, learned a few lessons about managing fame, confessing that he didn't expect to be photographed outside of Brown's apartment, and then with Hadid days later. "I mean, that's just me not understanding the world that I was kind of thrown into," he said. "It's definitely been an eye-opener, and you have to move differently now. That never came across my mind that was a thing. The [naivety] of me, I guess."

"I miss the anonymity of being able to just blend in," he said.

Cameron still has a lot of respect for Brown, telling ET that he would "never shade" her, after being accused of doing so on social media earlier this month. In fact, he had a special message for the blonde beauty, who turned 25 on Tuesday.

"She's an amazing girl. I gave it my all, and she's incredible," he said. "I've watched little snippets [of her on Dancing With the Stars]... she's killing it."



"Happy birthday, Hannah!" Cameron added.

As for his relationship with Hadid, the pair appears to have gotten pretty serious, after Cameron was spotted attending her grandmother's funeral in The Netherlands last month. He's also found a place in New York City, where she lives, and plans to continue pursuing modeling. He has some campaigns coming out soon.

"It puts a lot of pressure on things that don't need to have pressure on them," Cameron said of his new fame. "Everyone writes their own narrative before you figure out what you're trying to do. It definitely puts pressure on a lot of things... it's crazy the narratives people come up with, and I'm just trying to do the right thing on my end and succeed in the ways I want to succeed."

See more of our interview with Cameron on tonight's ET. Find out how to watch here.

