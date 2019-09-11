Tyler Cameron is "real happy" with life after The Bachelorette -- and Gigi Hadid just might have something to do with it.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Bachelor in Paradise star Dylan Barbour at the show's season six finale taping, set to air on Tuesday, where he opened up about Cameron's romance with the supermodel.

"Tyler's in New York. He's living his life," Barbour said of his close pal from Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette. "I talk to Tyler all the time."

The contractor-turned-model made headlines last month, when he was spotted out on a date with Gigi Hadid just days after spending the night at Brown's home in Los Angeles. The Bachelorette had invited him out for a drink at her Bachelorette finale in late July, following her failed engagement to Jed Wyatt.

"He's [a]... real happy guy," Barbour said of Cameron, who seems to have gotten quite serious with Hadid.

"I don't care whether [she's] a supermodel or not. As long as Tyler's happy, I'm happy," he added.

Cameron -- a former frontrunner for Bachelor -- attended the same fashion show as Hadid in New York City on Sunday, though they posed separately on the red carpet. The outing came just after he supported Hadid at her grandmother's funeral in the Netherlands.

A source told ET last month that the couple "just started getting serious."

"Things are very easy for Tyler and Gigi," the source added. "They both are extremely kind and want the same things in life. They both are in the modeling world and understand each other’s passion."

As for Barbour, the 24-year-old has been romancing Hannah Godwin on this season of Bachelor in Paradise. Fans will find out the status of their relationship now when the season concludes Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

