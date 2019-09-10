Do we smell an engagement coming to Paradise?

Actually, this year we smell -- or see -- a few, as host Chris Harrison teased in Monday night's promo that multiple couples will take their relationships to the next level on Bachelor in Paradise season six's penultimate episode.

ET will be live blogging along the way as our remaining couples -- Demi and Kristian, Clay and Nicole, Angela and Chase, Katie and Chris, Hannah and Dylan and John Paul Jones and Tayshia -- are forced to decide if they're going their separate ways or heading to the fantasy suite.

Harrison promised ET that we'd get a "successful" season earlier this month.

"It's been massively successful. But again, people say, 'Why?' Well, the percentages are greater [because] there are 20-something people running around on that beach, so the chance of people coupling up is much higher," he explained. "This is gonna be a successful season. There will be love. I won't tell you how much, or how far it goes, but there will be love."

"We had to dust Neil Lane off," he joked.

Circle back when the episode starts for a play-by-play of what goes down.

Bachelor in Paradise continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

