'Bachelor in Paradise': ET Will Be Live Blogging Episode 11!

Season six ofBachelor in Paradise is coming to a close -- and it's time for the couples to decide who's staying and who's going.

Tuesday's episode of the Bachelor spinoff saw Dean return with a bombshell ask for Caelynn, as he suggested she leave Connor behind and join him on his van adventures across the country (reminder: this was just days after Dean dumped her on her birthday). As appealing as that sounds, Caelynn had some thinking to do -- but she's not the only one questioning things.

ET's exclusive sneak peek of Monday night's episode showed Demi's insecurity over PDA in her relationship with Kristian, putting one of Paradise's strongest couples in jeopardy. Will they make it through? ET will be live blogging along the way. Circle back to find out what happens.

