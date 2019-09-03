'Bachelor in Paradise': ET Will Be Live Blogging Episode 10!

Deanie Babies is back... babies!

Prepare for Dean's return to Bachelor in Paradise! It's been a week since we've seen the Bachelorette castoff and his polarizing mustache on our TV screens, and though he left the show voluntarily, it seems there really are no rules in Paradise!

Chris Harrison has promised us (via promo) that Tuesday's episode will see Dean's return to potentially get Caelynn back after dumping her on her birthday -- and ET will be live blogging along the way.

We'll be here for all the awkwardness (considering Caelynn has since moved on with Connor), and the tears (because we just know it's coming).

Circle back when the episode kicks off for minute-by-minute updates.

