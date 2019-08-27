Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone's wedding was a fairy tale for them, but one of their guests struggled to put on a happy face.

Fans will watch the pair's nuptials on Tuesday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, with several of this season's cast members attending the affair. One of the guests was Caelynn Miller-Keyes, who arrived at the event to watch Nielson and Randone's "I dos" just after Dean Unglert had broken up with her... on her birthday.

As the newlyweds told ET's Lauren Zima on Monday, the former beauty queen was visibly crushed.

"[She] definitely didn't look upbeat at times. [She] looked defeated," Randone said. "I think the tears you see from her were more so the interviews not really out on the floor. I think she held it together when she needed to, but I think in those moments when she had to express herself, she did it in privacy."

Though viewers may have seen Unglert's breakup with Miller-Keyes coming -- he told her on Monday night's episode that she'd be "miserable" as his girlfriend -- Randone guessed it may have occurred because the 28-year-old started to catch real feelings.

"I think he got nervous. He started liking her and probably went there to have fun, not necessarily thinking he would connect on a certain level," he shared. "I think that's what led him to wanting to get out before it got deeper and cause more pain."

"He's a nomad," Nielson noted of Unglert's lifestyle.

Wells Adams, of course, tried to warn Miller-Keyes about Unglert on Monday's episode of Paradise. "I hoped he had [changed], but there's also so much precedent with Dean. It's almost like, 'Prove me otherwise, Dean,'" he told ET on Tuesday morning.

"He messes with her... I feel like he's constantly keeping her on her toes, which is making her not feel very confident in their relationship. And then, of course, everyone's like, 'It's Dean. You know what's going to happen,'" he continued, guessing that Miller-Keyes got "lost in those baby blues" and didn't register the red flags.

Despite the drama, Adams said Unglert is "very self-aware of what he is."

"There's this thing that happens after the show, where you tell everyone what you said behind their back, or in an interview, because we're all friends and stuff. I think I was like, 'Dude, I'm sorry. I roasted you.' ... And he's like, 'Yeah, that's probably a good thing to say about me.' He knows," he explained.

"I actually do think he's grown and changed. But you gotta wait and see," Adams teased.

Miller-Keyes did eventually find someone to "turn her frown upside down" at the wedding -- Connor Saeli. The pair later enjoy a date together and seem to form a solid connection with their tongues. Seriously, there was no shortage of makeout sessions, but as the promo teased, Dean's coming back...

We'll find out what happens next on Monday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise. The show airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

