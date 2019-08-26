'Bachelor in Paradise': ET Will Be Live Blogging Episode 7!

Demi may be all in with Kristian on Bachelor in Paradise, but that doesn't mean it's all "puppies and rainbows" for the pair on the beach.

The Bachelor franchise welcomed its first same-sex relationship last week, as Demi's love interest, Kristian, showed up in Mexico, and they decided to pursue each other exclusively. "I Love Yous" were dropped and happy tears were shed, but as Demi told ET, there are sad tears ahead.

"We have struggles and lots of tears," she said, but noted her and Kristian's ups and downs would be showcased on camera. And of course, there's still plenty to see throughout the other relationships on the show -- and how new arrivals might shake things up.

