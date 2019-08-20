'Bachelor in Paradise': ET Will Be Live Blogging Episode 6!

Are Derek and Demi over?

Monday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise showed the seemingly solid couple on shaky ground, after Demi revealed that she's conflicted about her feelings for a woman back home, Kristian.

Derek said he wanted to still pursue his relationship with Demi, but his mountain of tears in the promo for Tuesday's episode hint that doesn't go so well. Seriously -- we haven't seen Derek cry this much since his departure from JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette.

ET will be live blogging Tuesday's episode, so circle back when it starts for minute-by-minute updates of all the drama.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

