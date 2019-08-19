Demi Burnett is having the hard conversations with Derek Peth on Monday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

Only ET has an exclusive sneak peek at the episode, in which Demi gets serious about her feelings for another love interest -- a woman she dated back home.

"You know I told you about the girl back home. I really, really think about her a lot, and I have so many feelings for her," Demi tells Derek in ET's clip, after pulling him aside. "And I have so many feelings for you too. And I'm just so confused."

"It's OK to not know how you feel," Derek replies. "But I'm not giving up now. I want you in my life."

"Me too," Demi says, leaning in for a kiss.

Demi opened up about her sexuality and revealed her relationship with a woman back home on the season premiere of Bachelor in Paradise. Days after hitting the beach, she shared the news with Derek. While Derek and fellow Bachelor in Paradise castmates have been supportive of Demi, Paradise alum Tanner Tolbert called her out on Twitter last week, drawing comparisons between her behavior and that of Jed Wyatt, who had a girlfriend while appearing on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette.

Both Demi and Hannah hit back at the comparison, but Tanner doubled down on his comparison while speaking with ET.

"Bachelor in Paradise is a special show to me, and I want its integrity to be upheld," he said. "Demi is being fully hypocritical. On The Bachelorette, she called a guy out on night one for coming in with a girlfriend. I have 100 percent heard from multiple people [including other alumni,] that she [had a plan heading into Paradise]. People were talking about it back in May."

"The Jed comparison was probably the most extreme I could have gone -- but I don't regret it," Tanner added. "I'd compare her to Blake [Horstmann] and Hannah [Godwin], because they had an agenda. No one should go in trying to script the show. Blake and Hannah were visiting each other beforehand; let things happen on the beach."

Demi has maintained that she didn't plan anything heading into Paradise, and judging by promos, her love interest will make an appearance on the show soon. Fans will see it all play out Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

