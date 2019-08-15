Hannah Brown is not here for people insulting her best friend, Demi Burnett.

The Bachelorette star defended her pal after Tanner Tolbert compared Burnett to Jed Wyatt on Bachelor in Paradise. On Tuesday’s episode, Burnett told Derek Peth (whom she had been dating for four days) that she had been casually seeing a woman prior to her time on Paradise. She had previously opened up to Brown about the relationship on the show’s season premiere.

Tolbert compared this to when on The Bachelorette, Wyatt proposed to Brown and was later confronted by her over allegations he was dating a girl back home during the taping of the show. Brown ultimately ended her engagement to the Nashville musician.

Responding to Tolbert’s comparison between Burnett and her former fiance, Brown tweeted, “One is my best friend, one is my ex-fiance…. I can tell you first hand, not the same.”

Despite receiving lots of Bachelor Nation backlash, Tolbert defended his comparison, exclusively telling ET, “Bachelor in Paradise is a special show to me, and I want its integrity to be upheld. Demi is being fully hypocritical. On The Bachelorette, she called a guy out on night one for coming in with a girlfriend. I have 100 percent heard from multiple people [including other alumni], that she [had a plan heading into Paradise]. People were talking about it back in May.”

Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood seemingly confirmed Tolbert’s intel in an Instagram comment.

Tolbert dated and got engaged to Jade Roper on season two of Bachelor in Paradise. They are now married with two kids.

As for Peth, a source tells ET that he doesn’t feel like the Burnett/Wyatt comparisons are fair. “Derek feels like Demi has always completely told the truth to him,” the source said. “He would defend Demi on any of this.”

