The Bachelor franchise is embracing a new first!

An explosive new promo for the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise revealed the show is going where it previously hasn't gone before. The Mexico-set spinoff will showcase the franchise's first same-sex relationship.

Jaimi King of Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor was the first openly bisexual contestant to appear on Bachelor in Paradise in 2017, though there weren't any other LGBTQ contestants on the season. In the new trailer for this summer's season of Bachelor in Paradise, Demi Burnett (who first appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor) is seen kissing another woman. ABC hasn't revealed who the woman is. ET has reached out to ABC and Warner Bros. for comment.

Burnett took to Twitter shortly after the trailer aired on Hannah Brown's The Bachelorette: Men Tell All with a message about her sexuality. "Spoiler alert: I'm a queer queen 👸🏼💕🌈 #BachelorInParadise," she wrote.

Spoiler alert: I’m a queer queen 👸🏼💕🌈 #BachelorInParadise — Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) July 23, 2019

The Texas native quickly got praise from her Paradise co-stars.

My fucking girl 💓 beautiful inside and out and love you for it 🌈 https://t.co/dXyabbj20o — Onyeka Ehie (@onyekaehie) July 23, 2019

YOURE A FKN QUEEN ALL AROUND 💕 — Kristina Schulman (@kristinaschulma) July 23, 2019

YOU LOVE WHO YOU LOVE BB GIRL. ILY 💕⚡️ — Katie Morton (@hellokatiemo) July 23, 2019

Watch the trailer -- which includes BIP alums Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson's wedding, Blake Horstmann's escapades, a John Paul Jones freakout and plenty of tears -- below:

Brown's season of The Bachelorette wraps up with a two-night finale airing July 29 and 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Bachelor in Paradise premieres the following week, on Aug. 5.

