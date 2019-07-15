As Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette is nearing its end, fans can start gearing up for the start of Bachelor in Paradise.

ABC dropped the first promo for the upcoming sixth season of the steamy reality series at the start of Monday's new Bachelorette, and it looks like we're going to be seeing some serious dating drama, beachside make-outs, bro fights and Dean Unglert's new, very retro mustache.

From the looks of it, Blake Hortsmann (who previously wooed Becca Kufrin) is getting a bit in over his head, supposedly making out with both Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams, making him the leading contender for the role of bad boy Lothario of the season.

Even Dean is surprised, yet sympathetic. "He's just gotten himself into a bit of a sticky situation," the newly mustachioed reality star shares in the promo before winkingly adding, "We've all been there before."

Fun, drama, tears, and a few sticky situations! Pack your baggage for another exciting season of #BachelorInParadise! pic.twitter.com/MIuol38sZf — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) July 16, 2019

However, the tensions, fights, backstabbing and gossip might get to Blake before the new season is over. At one point in the promo, we see him openly weeping as he declares, "This is real life."

Meanwhile, the drama isn't just focused on Blake's hook-ups. Tensions also seem to be running high between Derek Peth and John Paul Jones, the Bachelorette contestant who was vying for Hannah Brown's heart. Apparently, John feels that Derek takes advantage of women and Derek loudly disagrees. Watch the promo above to see the fiery confrontation and more!

The new season of Bachelor in Paradise premieres Aug. 5 on ABC.

