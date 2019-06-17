Season six of Bachelor in Paradise is almost here!

On Monday's Good Morning America, ABC revealed several of the Bachelor and Bachelorette castoffs who will get another chance at finding love this summer in Mexico. Among those heading south for some summer loving are John Paul Jones, a fan-favorite cast-off from Hannah Brown's current season of The Bachelorette, and Demi Burnett, who rose to fame on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor.

Another of Hannah's former suitors, Cam Ayala, will also travel to Mexico. He'll be joined Bibiana Julian, who was on last season of BiP after appearing on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor, as well as Bachelor Winter Games. Blake Horstmann and Clay Harbor from Becca Kufrin's season and Tayshia Adams from Colton's season will also head to paradise this summer.

Additional cast members will be revealed during the premiere of ABC's new series, Grand Hotel, on Monday night at 10 p.m. ET/PT, but fans are already hoping to see the season end in success. The show has brought together couples like Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone, "Grocery Store" Joe Amabile and Kendall Long, and Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon.

While speaking with ET's Lauren Zima at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, Bachelor -- and Paradise alum -- Colton Underwood offered his advice for the newest group to hit the beach.

"To take risks and let your walls down, and to bring in air conditioning," he joked. "I did bring my own air conditioner, and it's still there. It lives on!"

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

