Demi Burnett wouldn't mind seeing Derek Peth as the next Bachelor.

"I will support him whatever he wants to do. I just want him to be happy," she told ET's Lauren Zima on Thursday. "[But] I wouldn't want to campaign [for him], because what if some of my other friends want the gig too?"

Peter Weber and Mike Johnson are among the men still in contention for the job, though a source close to the situation told ET on Wednesday that there has been some chatter among the producers about Peth as Bachelor following his Bachelor in Paradise breakup with Burnett. However, the New Yorker hasn't gotten an official offer.



Peth first appeared on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette in 2016, and later got engaged to Taylor Nolan on season four of Bachelor in Paradise. He and Nolan split a year later in June 2018. As for whether Peth would sign on to become Bachelor, ET's source said, "He's in a good place. He's grown a lot as a person during his time on the shows. He's confident in who he is, so he's open to the idea."

Fans were heartbroken for Peth after Burnett ended her romance with him to pursue a relationship with a woman, Kristian Haggerty, whom she had dated before the show. Peth couldn't have handled the situation with more grace and continues to impress fans with his thoughtful comments about Burnett on social media.

"He blew me away," Burnett said of Peth's behavior during their breakup.

"He's mature and he obviously knows how to have good conversations, and even tough conversations," she shared. "He makes people feel good, and he really is a good guy."

While things could've been awkward with Burnett staying on the show to date Haggerty, the Bachelor alum said her past and present love interests were "totally cool" with each other.

"Derek being so awesome and respectful, honestly we hung out with him all the time. I would, like, always see him and Kristian off in the corner talking. I was like, 'This is so weird. But hey, I'm cool with it,'" she said. "Everyone was friendly."

"He's really so great," Burnett added of Peth, noting he's a "great kisser" as well. "We stan!"

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

