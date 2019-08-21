One door closed for Derek Peth on Tuesday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise -- but has another opened?

The commercial banker won fans over as he got his heart broken this season after Demi Burnett decided to pursue a relationship with her lady love interest, Kristian Haggerty. Peth has been nothing but supportive of Burnett as she explored her sexuality, and his undeniable respectfulness and real desire for love have many viewers -- and his castmates -- campaigning for him to become the next Bachelor.

While Peter Weber and Mike Johnson are among the men still in contention for the gig, a source close to the situation tells ET that there has been some chatter among the producers about Peth as Bachelor. However, the New Yorker hasn't gotten an official offer.



Peth first appeared on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette in 2016, and later got engaged to Taylor Nolan on season four of Bachelor in Paradise. He and Nolan split a year later, in June 2018. As for whether Peth would sign on to become Bachelor, ET's source says, "He's in a good place. He's grown a lot as a person during his time on the shows. He's confident in who he is, so he's open to the idea."

In the meantime, Bachelor Nation is expressing their full support of Peth. "And here we have our next #TheBachelor Derek, who is level headed, emotionally intelligent, sensitive, sweet, and understanding. Raise your hand to cast your vote 🙋🏻‍♀️ #BachelorInParadise," Kristina Schulman tweeted on Tuesday night.

And here we have our next #TheBachelor Derek, who is level headed, emotionally intelligent, sensitive, sweet, and understanding. Raise your hand to cast your vote 🙋🏻‍♀️ #BachelorInParadise — Kristina Schulman (@kristinaschulma) August 21, 2019

DEREK FOR BACHELOR #BachelorInParadise — Kristina Schulman (@kristinaschulma) August 21, 2019

Paradise bartender Wells Adams was among the first to "raise his hand," and even made a tribute video on Instagram.

🙋🏽‍♂️ — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) August 21, 2019

And Clay Harbor is a big fan.

See more support of Peth below.

me on my way to audition for derek’s season of bachelor #BachelorInParadise

pic.twitter.com/w6XRdZl1g5 — LosCreed (@CreedLos) August 21, 2019

Looks like it’s time to bring back my Derek for Bachelor campaign #BachelorinParadisepic.twitter.com/xiKydOA2hE — Joanna (@jkathleen5) August 20, 2019

I would 100% be down for Derek being the next Bachelor if it doesn't work out with Demi... he has shown a truly beautiful side of himself on BIP. The maturity is off the charts and I think he would go into his own season with genuine intentions and purpose. #DerekForBachelor — LaurenZa (@MrsLZ) August 20, 2019

I could definitely jump on the Derek for Bachelor train #BachelorinParadisepic.twitter.com/TyDOCMMtIa — Chels Wojo (@chelswoj) August 21, 2019

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

And see what Johnson told ET about his Bachelor chances in the video below.

