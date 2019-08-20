Bachelor Nation, meet Kristian Haggerty!

Demi Burnett's girlfriend joinedBachelor in Paradise on Tuesday night's episode, becoming one of only a handful of contestants to hit the beach without having appeared on The Bachelor or Bachelorette. (Remember when Ashley Iaconetti brought her sister?)

Her relationship with Demi had been known to fans since Paradise's season premiere, with Demi opening up about her sexuality, and mentioning her relationship with another woman. As she found out a few days into Paradise, her time with Derek Peth wasn't what her heart desired, and Chris Harrison brought Kristian onto the show.

But who exactly is the newcomer, and how did she and Demi meet? Here's what you need to know.

She's Got a 'Bachelor' Connection

Kristian is actually longtime friends with another alum from Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, Catherine Agro -- and went with her to Coachella in April.

She and Demi Didn't Meet at Stagecoach

A fan tweeted at Demi on Tuesday night asking what we're all thinking... did they meet at Stagecoach, like the rest of the Paradise cast? "Naw but Kristian and I both met Blake there 🤣🤣," Demi replied. So, it seems they met the old fashioned way -- through their mutual friend, Catherine.

Naw but Kristian and I both met Blake there 🤣🤣 https://t.co/RDo2Mv32TH — Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) August 21, 2019

She's a College Grad

Kristian graduated from Stetson University in 2014, with a degree in Business Administration. Before college, she worked as a model and actress, but reportedly left her modeling career behind to pursue an education.

She's Funny

Demi might be one of the most entertaining people to ever grace the Bachelor Franchise, but Kristian can hang too. Kristian graduated from a program at SAK Comedy in Orlando in May 2017, before moving to Chicago, where she enrolled in an improv program at Second City.

She's No Stranger to Star Power

According to her website, Kristian's gotten production experience while working with several big stars, like Jennifer Lopez, Hailee Steinfeld and Calvin Harris.

We'll learn more about Kristian when Bachelor in Paradise continues next week. The show airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

