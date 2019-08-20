Demi Burnett is officially a Los Angeles resident.

The Bachelor in Paradise star left her native Texas and headed to the City of Angels on Sunday, she revealed on Twitter -- but what could that mean for her Paradise romance with Derek Peth?

Peth, whom Burnett is currently dating on the ABC reality show, is seen in tears in promos teasing the rest of the season. Burnett, who has been open about her relationship with a woman, Kristian, before heading off to Paradise, is meanwhile seen kissing her in teasers for the show. With Peth living in New York, it seems unlikely Burnett would make the move to Los Angeles if she ended up with the banker -- but her female love interest happens to live in L.A.

Let’s goooo west coast!! I am a new resident and the anticipation has been killing me :-) #BachelorinParadise — Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) August 20, 2019

While speaking with ET at Hannah Brown's The Bachelorette: Men Tell All taping last month, Burnett teased things might get serious for her on Paradise. "You'll have to watch and see," she said.

Of course, it's also possible that Burnett's move to L.A. has nothing to do with a romance. Her best friend, Brown, just moved here this summer as well.

"The drama is just actually insane and very entertaining and it's not, like, some stupid drama you don't really care about," Burnett told ET of this season of BiP. "It's like, 'Oh no, this is good!' Like, this is all real. This is crazy. It's your good old-fashioned dumpster fire."

Bachelor in Paradiseairs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

