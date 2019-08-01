Looks like fans are in for quite a treat when season six of Bachelor in Paradise kicks off on Monday.

"Paradise was amazing. It was so fun, so emotional, but ultimately all worth it. [It's] very, very good," Demi Burnett told ET's Lauren Zima at The Bachelorette's Men Tell All taping earlier this month. "[It's] drama that you just get to sit back and watch."

"I owned the beach so much that nobody wanted to start anything with me," she joked.

Burnett, a fan favorite from Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, is the first contestant to have a same-sex relationship featured in the Bachelor franchise. The trailer for season six of Paradise shows her getting romantic with another woman, whose identity has yet to be revealed.

"You'll have to watch and see," Burnett teased of how serious things might get for her in Mexico.

"The drama is just actually insane and very entertaining and it's not, like, some stupid drama you don't really care about. It's like, 'Oh no, this is good!' Like, this is all real. This is crazy. It's your good old-fashioned dumpster fire," she shared.

Burnett publicly came out as queer after Paradise's trailer showcased her relationship -- and has received tons of Bachelor Nation support since.

In an interview with Zima, who guest-hosted last week's episode of The Ringer's Bachelor Party podcast, Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison said he was proud of the inclusivity of Paradise this season.

"I'm very excited about it, I find it fascinating. It's been a long time coming on this show. And I really look forward to how people will watch and accept and take this season," he said.

"I'm prepared for all that's about to come. I know it's not all going to be positive. I'm proud of everything we did. I stand behind everything we did 100 percent. And I stand behind Demi 100 percent, and the young lady that she has in her life," Harrison continued. "I'm proud of her, I love her, and I will always have her back, 110 percent."

Bachelor in Paradise returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. The show will air on Mondays and Tuesdays.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Demi Lovato Makes Surprise Appearance at 'The Bachelorette' Season Finale

Demi Burnett Gets Support From Bachelor Nation After Coming Out as a 'Queer Queen'

'Bachelor' Franchise Reveals First Same-Sex Relationship in New 'Paradise' Trailer

Related Gallery