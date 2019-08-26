Third time won't be the charm for Amanda Stanton on Bachelor in Paradise -- because she'll "never" go back.

The 29-year-old appeared on seasons three and four of the Bachelor spinoff series, and ended both with partners who became exes. As she told ET's Lauren Zima on Thursday, she has no desire to give it another go.

"I would never go back to Paradise. It's so much better being on the other side of the TV, and not being a part of all the drama, because it's really stressful," she shared. "That's why I feel for Blake [Horstmann], because I was so stressed when I was involved in all the drama on the show."

Stanton got engaged to Josh Murray on Paradise in 2016, but split later that year. The next summer, she returned to the show and started a romance with Robby Hayes, though that fizzled out months after. Stanton started dating Bobby Jacobs in early 2018, though they split in April, after just over a year of dating.

The blogger's latest breakup came as a shock to fans, as she and Jacobs had just moved in together. She'll discuss their relationship -- as well as her romances with Murray and Hayes -- in her upcoming book, Now Accepting Roses: Finding Myself While Searching for the One... and Other Lessons I Learned from The Bachelor.

"We have different views on life," Stanton explained of what went wrong with Jacobs. "I like to plan for my future, and he's one of those people who likes to live in the moment."

"There's nothing bad to say about Bobby and I's relationship," she added, revealing that she recovered from the split fairly quickly, and still considers Murray her hardest breakup.

After her split from Jacobs, Stanton found herself at Stagecoach -- where she coincidentally met Horstmann. "I did not hook up with him, I promise!" she insisted, referencing Horstmann's many Stagecoach meetings, which has brought tons of drama to Paradise this season.

"They try to secure themselves [with relationships] before they go on the show... it doesn't work in their favor and it backfires," Stanton said. "Too much happens off camera. It's a lot to keep up with!"

The mom of two doesn't necessarily think Horstmann has taken Dean Unglert's "Biggest F**kboy of Paradise" title, however. "I don't think Dean's an F-boy. I love dean... I feel like Dean was just indecisive and didn't know. He was internally struggling," she said of Unglert's 2017 love triangle with Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard. "Blake was just going through a phase."

"I think this is probably a learning lesson," Stanton added of Horstmann, who has already romanced Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Schulman, Tayshia Adams, Hannah Godwin and Caitlin Clemmens so far. "I guarantee he's going to calm down after this."

As for her own love life, for the first time in a while, Stanton feels content without a partner.

"I'm not looking for a guy at all. If it comes along, great, but I'm super busy. I have the girls. I've been traveling a lot. I have a lot going on," she explained. "I'm like, finally at a place where I'm like, 'I don't really care.' I'm just doing me."

The blonde beauty is focused on taking some of the advice she dishes out in Now Accepting Roses. "[It's] not only going through all these relationships and figuring out what you want and what you don't want in somebody and kind of figuring out your own faults as well, but it's more about just finding yourself and being at peace with yourself and being content and not really needing to find anybody," she offered.

Now Accepting Roses is available wherever books are sold on Sept. 3.

