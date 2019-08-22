Amanda Stanton isn't shocked that two of her Bachelor in Paradise exes are caught up in drama with another reality star.

"I was like, 'Of course. Those two -- of all people!'" the mom of two told ET's Lauren Zima on Thursday.

Both Josh Murray and Robby Hayes found themselves entangled in the Chrisley web after Todd Chrisley name-dropped them in a statement about his estranged daughter Lindsie last week. Todd claimed that Lindsie had "extramarital relationships" with both men, and that she had a sex tape with Robby.

In a statement to ET at the time, Josh said he and Lindsie had been friends for years. "They should probably focus on how not to be imprisoned for 30 years rather than spreading gossip to try and hurt their daughter," he added, referring to Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley's, indictment for tax evasion. They have pleaded not guilty.

Robby, meanwhile, said on a podcast that he and Lindsie did not make a sex tape, but were rather "caught on the security camera." "It was a puppy camera in her friend's living room, the couch we crashed on," he shared on the Housewives and Vanderpump podcast.

"I was like, 'You could have just not said anything,'" Amanda told ET of her reaction to that detail. "But OK."

The Bachelor alum said she doesn't know more about the situation than what's been sent to her via news articles -- and hasn't reached out to Robby or Josh. "No. I think they're alright," she shared.

"Honestly, nothing surprises me anymore," Amanda added.

For now, the blogger is focused on her upcoming memoir, Now Accepting Roses: Finding Myself While Searching for the One... and Other Lessons I Learned from The Bachelor. The book will spill "behind-the-scenes" details of her former relationships with both Josh (whom she got engaged to on Paradise in 2016) and Robby (whom she dated and broke up with on Paradise the following year).

"I am currently accepting roses again," Amanda joked, but noted that finding a man isn't actually on her list of priorities right now. "[The book is] not so much about tips about finding a guy. It's more tips about being content with yourself and everything I've learned throughout my relationships and how to be independent and stuff like that."

Now Accepting Roses is available where books are sold on Sept. 3.

