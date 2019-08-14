Amanda Stanton is opening up about her relationship with Josh Murray.

The 29-year-old Bachelor in Paradise alum stopped by fellow franchise vet Nick Viall's podcast, Viall Files, and shared an excerpt of her upcoming memoir, Now Accepting Roses. In the book, Stanton alleges that Murray -- whom she got engaged to in 2016 before ending their relationship later that year -- had "control issues" both during and after filming the third season of BiP, where they met and fell in love. ET has reached out to Murray for comment.

Prior to his relationship with Stanton, Murray was engaged to Andi Dorfman after winning her season of The Bachelorette. Viall was the runner-up on that season of the reality show.

"If he doesn't turn into your prince, stop kissing him. Josh's behavior was very frog-like. There were control issues, more than a few untruths told, plus other red flags along the way. Not to mention Andi Dorfman even wrote a book about his jealous, self-serving ways," Viall said, reciting a section of Stanton's book that references Dorfman's 2016 memoir, It's Not Okay.

"And what did I do? I kept kissing him hoping he'd turn into a prince. I knew Josh was kind of controlling when we were filming, but the second we got home from the show, he went full throttle," Stanton claims in her memoir. "He would give me a hard time when I wanted to talk to my close friends. I would even have to wait for him to go to the gym so I could call my best friend Lauren Bushnell or even my mom."

"He didn't approve of my childhood friends or neighbors. He used to pressure me to unfollow certain people on social media. Sorry, Nick Viall. Told me what I could and couldn't wear," Stanton writes. "When I caught him peeking beneath the bathroom door to make sure I wasn't texting anyone, I finally had enough from this experience. I'm learning that from the beginning, it if ribbits, hops and jumps, it's a freaking frog and I should stop kissing him immediately."

Though Stanton's book is sure to be full of some Bachelor-related drama, the mom of two told Viall that she "tried to be intentional" about which bits and pieces she included.

"I didn't want it to be petty. I didn't want to just say stuff just to say stuff," she explained. "But if it was something I learned from, then I included it. If it was something that was a learning experience for me."

ET learned about Stanton's memoir back in 2017 and, at the time, the Bachelor franchise alum opened up about what fans can expect when it hits shelves Sept. 3.

"It's not completely about [my relationships]," Stanton told ET's Lauren Zima at the time. "But there's going to be a little bit in there."

"I still am a very positive person and whatever relationship drama I’m going through, I always do try to be positive. At the end of the day, my book is going to be more positive than some tell-all trashing people," she continued. "It feels good sometimes to stick up for yourself, so I'm learning how to do it, even though it's hard for me. I think I've just avoided conflict, and it's something that I still hate."

While Murray has yet to respond to Stanton's book, he previously slammed the accusations Dorfman made in her 2016 tell-all, in which she claimed he was an "emotional abuser" and said that her involvement with him was "the most volatile and f**ked up relationship of my life."

"That's her way of making money and stuff, and that's great, and if I've got to be the fall guy for everything in whatever her stories are, then whatever," Murray told ET in response to Dorfman's claims back in 2017, adding that the "worst lies" have been told about him.

"It's a shame that somebody would have to stoop to that level to make money and have a career, putting someone else down," he said. "I have no intentions of ever seeing her or talking to her again."

Additionally, at the time, Murray revealed that he had been offered his own book deal and said that it was "very tempting to tell the truth."

"There could be a book written that would be very, very bad but that's not something I want to do," he added.

Now Accepting Roses hits bookstores on Sept. 3.

