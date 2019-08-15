Josh Murray is speaking out after Todd Chrisley accused him of having an extramarital affair with the reality star's estranged daughter, Lindsie Chrisley.

The Bachelor in Paradise star tells ET in a statement that he and Lindsie have "been friends for years."

"I know Todd and his family are going through some tough times right now and I pray everything works out in their favor," Murray added in the statement. "They should probably focus on how not to be imprisoned for 30 years rather than spreading gossip to try and hurt their daughter. I truly believe they are good people and I wish them the best in however they choose to go about their actions."

Murray's response comes shortly after Todd spoke out on Thursday, regarding reports that Lindsie accused him of extorting her over a sex tape. In a statement given to ET, Todd said it's "heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public."

"We have tried to keep Lindsie's extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016. Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff's office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she's telling more lies about me," Todd alleges in the statement. "Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her."

ET has also reached out to reps for Lindsie and Robby for comment.

According to TMZ, Lindsie filed a police report in Georgia last month, alleging that Todd and her brother, Chase Chrisley, were harassing and threatening her with a sex tape of hers and threatened to release it if she didn't lie about a certain "incident." Sources told the outlet that they believe the lie was related to the family's current legal troubles. TMZ reports, however, that Lindsie's case in Georgia has been officially dismissed because the alleged threat and harassment occurred in Tennessee.

As previously reported, Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were indicted by a federal grand jury for tax evasion on Tuesday. Todd denied any wrongdoing in a lengthy Instagram post, and ET learned on Wednesday that the couple appeared in court in Atlanta and entered a plea of not guilty.

Amid the family's ongoing legal drama, Lindsie released a statement to ET via her attorney, Musa M. Ghanayem, on Wednesday.

"Lindsie would like to thank all of her fans and supporters. The circumstances Todd and Julie find themselves in is quite unfortunate," the statement read. "It was reported that Lindsie was the source of the information that led to her father's arrest. That is untrue. She was not the source of this information."

"Lindsie has been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family and as a result, has been distancing herself from the Chrisley family since 2017," the statement continued. "Lindsie is currently processing the events that have unfolded. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and pray for a just resolution. We will have more to say when the opportunity presents itself."

