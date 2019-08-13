Chase Chrisley is accused of owing $16,000 in back taxes.

Todd Chrisley's 23-year-old son was hit with a federal tax lien by the IRS, according to multiple reports. The lien accuses Chase of refusing to pay taxes from his income due for the year 2014. The total unpaid tax debt is reportedly $16,886.64.

The news comes as Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie, were indicted by a federal grand jury for tax evasion. Court documents obtained by ET on Tuesday show that Chrisley and his wife were indicted on multiple counts of conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion. Their accountant, Peter Tarantino, has also been indicted on tax-related offenses.

On Monday, Chrisley took to Instagram to share his side of the story, claiming that he and his wife have "nothing to hide."

"It all started back in 2012, when we discovered that a trusted employee of ours had been stealing from us big time. I won't go into details, but it involved all kinds of really bad stuff like creating phony documents forging our signatures, and threatening other employees with violence if they said anything," he wrote, claiming that he discovered the former employee had bugged their home, and then took him to court.

"To get revenge, he took a bunch of his phony documents to the U.S. Attorney's office and told them we had committed all kinds of financial crimes, like tax evasion and bank fraud," Chrisley alleged. "That got their attention all right, but once we had a chance to explain who he was and what he'd done to us, they realized it was all a bunch of nonsense and they sent him on his way."

"We have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of," Chrisley continued. "Not only do we know we've done nothing wrong, but we've got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that proves it."

