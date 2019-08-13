Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie, have been indicted by a federal grand jury for tax evasion, but the reality star is claiming he's innocent.

The Chrisley Knows Best star took to Instagram on Monday with claims that a disgruntled former employee had set out to convince the U.S. Attorney's office that the Chrisleys were responsible for committing financial crimes. Chrisley said he and his wife have "nothing to hide."

"It all started back in 2012, when we discovered that a trusted employee of ours had been stealing from us big time. I won't go into details, but it involved all kinds of really bad stuff like creating phony documents forging our signatures, and threatening other employees with violence if they said anything," he wrote, claiming that he discovered the former employee had bugged their home, and then took took him to court.

"To get revenge, he took a bunch of his phony documents to the U.S. Attorney's office and told them we had committed all kinds of financial crimes, like tax evasion and bank fraud," Chrisley alleged. "That got their attention all right, but once we had a chance to explain who he was and what he'd done to us, they realized it was all a bunch of nonsense and they sent him on his way."

The real estate mogul continued, claiming that the former employee had "persuaded a different set of investigators at the U.S. Attorney's office not only to reopen the case but also to grant him immunity from prosecution for his own crimes and bring charges against us."

"We have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of," Chrisley continued his message. "Not only do we know we've done nothing wrong, but we've got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that proves it."

The reality star concluded by thanking fans for their support, and insisting, "we will continue to work every day to earn your respect, loyalty, and admiration."

See more on the Chrisley family in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Savannah Chrisley Engaged to Hockey Player Nic Kerdiles

Todd Chrisley Wishes Daughter Savannah a Happy Birthday With Sweet Message: 'How I Love This Girl'

'Chrisley Knows Best' Star Todd Chrisley's Sister-in-Law Arrested for Harassment, Extortion

Related Gallery