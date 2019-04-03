Savannah Chrisley Engaged to Hockey Player Nic Kerdiles

Savannah Chrisley is engaged!

The 21-year-old Growing Up Chrisley star announced her engagement to Nic Kerdiles on Instagram on Wednesday, over three months after he popped the question on Christmas Eve. Chrisley and Kerdiles, a 25-year-old hockey player, have been dating since November 2017.

"Well y'all...we did the dang thing!! 😍😭 Never in a million years did I think I would be this young and have found my forever person," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo showing off her ring. "You are the best decision I have ever made. You love me through all my flaws and imperfections. I'm so glad I didn’t settle for less because now I have everything I could want in a man and more."

Chrisley continued: "You know how to handle me. You know what I need when I feel like my world is in crumbling. You know how to make me smile on good days and bad days. You always listen to what I need to say. You support my decisions. You motivate me in whatever I'm doing. You love me unconditionally but more importantly, you respect me."

"How do you do it?" she asked. "I know it's not easy all the time (let's be real...most of the time) but I appreciate you more than you could ever imagine!! I love you ALOTTLE 😂 I can't wait to be your wife 🥰 photo creds: @nicolebalsamophoto."

The couple starred together in Matt Stell's "Prayed For You" music video last year.

ET spoke with Savannah last week, where she opened up about her relationship with Kerdiles and how they're managing their long-distance relationship while she's living in Los Angeles and he's playing for the Winnipeg Jets in Canada.

"You make it work. If it matters, you make it work. We're very independent. He's always been very encouraging of my career, and I've been encouraging of his, so that's been the most important thing for us, that we both succeed separately and then we can succeed together," she said.

"If he's not the one, I say I'm going to be single forever. He's a saint!" Chrisley raved.

