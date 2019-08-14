Despite Todd and Julie Chrisley's current legal troubles, their popular USA Network reality show, Chrisley Knows Best, will air as planned, a source tells ET.

The couple was indicted by a federal grand jury for tax evasion on Tuesday, and Todd denied any wrongdoing in a lengthy Instagram post. Amid the drama, our source says USA is respecting the legal process and expects the back half of season seven of Chrisley Knows Best to air this fall, as planned. The first half of the show's seventh season -- 10 episodes -- already premiered in May.

ET has reached out to USA, who has declined to comment.

Chrisley Knows Best -- which centers around the lives of Todd, a wealthy real estate mogul, and his family, who are now based in Nashville -- first aired in April 2014. On Tuesday, it appeared to be business as usual on Instagram for Todd as he promoted the show's spin-off, Growing Up Chrisley, which focuses on their 23-year-old son, Chase, and 22-year-old daughter, Savannah, and their move to Los Angeles. The 50-year-old reality star shared a sneak peek of the episode that aired that night.

Meanwhile, according to court documents obtained by ET on Tuesday, Todd and Julie were indicted on multiple counts of conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion. Their accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also indicted on tax-related offenses. In his Instagram message about the indictment, Todd claimed that a disgruntled former employee had set out to convince the U.S. Attorney's office that they were responsible for committing financial crimes.

"I won't go into details, but it involved all kinds of really bad stuff like creating phony documents forging our signatures, and threatening other employees with violence if they said anything," he wrote, claiming that he had discovered that the former employee had also bugged their home before he eventually fired him and took him to court.

"To get revenge, he took a bunch of his phony documents to the U.S. Attorney's office and told them we had committed all kinds of financial crimes, like tax evasion and bank fraud," Chrisley continued to allege. " .... We have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of. Not only do we know we've done nothing wrong, but we've got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that proves it."

Todd and Julie's attorneys, Bruce H. Morris and Stephen Friedberg, also tell ET in a statement, "The allegations contained in the indictment are based on complete falsehoods. The Chrisleys are innocent of all charges."

Meanwhile, a source exclusively tells ET that Todd and Julie are "extremely nervous." However, the source says, "They’re happy in a way that it’s coming to a head so they can successfully get this behind them."

But Todd and Julie aren't the only members of the family facing tax issues. Chase has also been hit with a federal tax lien by the IRS, according to multiple reports. The lien accuses Chase of refusing to pay taxes from his income due for the year 2014. The total unpaid tax debt is reportedly $16,886.64.

On Tuesday, both Chase and Savannah shared family photos on Instagram in a show of solidarity.

"FAMILY," they both captioned their posts.

In April, Chase and Savannah took the ultimate sibling challenge when they played a game of "Which Sibling Knows Best?" with ET. Watch the video below for more:

