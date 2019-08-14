Lindsie Chrisley is speaking out amid her family's legal drama.

The 29-year-old former Chrisley Knows Best star's attorney, Musa M. Ghanayem, tells ET in a statement on Wednesday that "Lindsie would like to thank all of her fans and supporters. The circumstances Todd and Julie find themselves in, is quite unfortunate."

"It was reported that Lindsie was the source of the information that led to her father's arrest. That is untrue. She was not the source of this information. Lindsie has been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family and as a result, has been distancing herself from the Chrisley family since 2017," the statement continues. "Lindsie is currently processing the events that have unfolded. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and pray for a just resolution. We will have more to say when the opportunity presents itself."

On Tuesday, Todd and Julie Chrisley were indicted by a federal grand jury for tax evasion. Todd denied any wrongdoing in a lengthy Instagram post. ET learned on Wednesday that the couple appeared in court in Atlanta and entered a plea of not guilty.

During the court hearing, the reality TV stars were granted $100,000 unsecured bond, ET has learned.

According to a source familiar with the hearing, Todd and Julie were ordered to turn in their passports, effective immediately. In addition, ET has learned that the couple's travel is restricted to middle Tennessee and North Georgia districts. Furthermore, ET understands that the couple must give notice to their probation officers if they need to travel to California to tape their reality TV show. Todd and Julie were not in handcuffs in the courtroom during the hearing.

In a statement to ET, Todd and Julie's attorneys, Bruce H. Morris and Stephen M. Friedberg, said they believe the couple will be "completely exonerated."

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Lindsie took to Instagram Story to share a quote about things happening for a reason.

"Be grateful that certain things didn't work out. Sometimes you don't even know what you're being protected from or where you're being guided to when you're in the midst of chaos. That's why you have to trust that greater things are aligning for you. Let go gracefully," the quote read.

Additionally, Lindsie's younger sister, Savannah, also posted a Bible verse the following day.

"Do not be afraid or discouraged… the battle is not yours, but God's."

For more on the Chrisley family's legal woes, watch below.

